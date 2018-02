Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Fog Advisories expanded to include much of the River Valley. Patchy morning fog will last until 8-10AM, varying locally. Clearing skies Saturday evening, helped cool things down over a relatively humid air mass over Arkansas. This has created the fog in many locations across the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

Be Advised: The temperature is below freezing in Northwest Arkansas, which may cause a couple slick spots on sidewalks with patchy black ice.

-Matt