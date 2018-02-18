FULL INTERVIEW: Dave Van Horn Recaps Sweep Of Bucknell

After a three game sweep of preseason Patriot League favorite Bucknell, head coach Dave Van Horn recaps the series and talks about how impressive the depth of the roster is. Van Horn also looks ahead to the San Diego tournament and how Wednesday's test against Arizona is a good barometer for the Hogs.