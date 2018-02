Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Home Show came to a close Sunday (Feb. 18), but before the final day organizers got local kids involved with a LEGO contest.

Two age groups were challenged with building a home out of LEGOS.

The kids were judged on uniqueness, color scheme and talent.

Parents were not allowed to help. The winners of each age group received LEGO kits to take home.