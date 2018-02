Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HD Futurecast for Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with more clouds by the evening. A few light showers could arrive as early as this evening.

Weather Setup: A front will stall just towards the northwest, helping to consistently dump rain over Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma the next few days.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk for some localized flash flooding for parts of Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma.

Rainfall totals: Through early Wednesday AM:

