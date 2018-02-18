× Razorbacks Get First Sweep Of The Season Against Bucknell

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– The Razorbacks are off to a perfect start to their 2018 campaign after completing the sweep against Bucknell Sunday with a 3-1 victory.

After not pitching last year do to arm-surgery, right-hander Keaton McKinney returned to the bump for the Razorbacks Sunday. McKinney’s outing was short-lived, he threw 44 pitches in two innings allowing one run off one hit. The redshirt junior also struck out two batters.

McKinney ran into trouble in in the second inning, issuing back-to-back walks. Then Bisons’ Tyler Wincig gave Bucknell a 1-0 lead with an RBI single. Bucknell was threatening to score again with runners at the corners with 1 out in the 2nd, but McKinney got out of it with a double play.

The Razorbacks knotted things up in the bottom of the second inning thanks to Carson Shaddy’s ninth RBI of the weekend to the game 1-1.