Section of Razorback Greenway Closed For Construction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A section of the Razorback Greenway will close from Tuesday (Feb. 20) to Friday (Feb. 23), according to the City of Fayetteville Transportation Division

The closure is at the Frisco Trail section between Maple Street and the Frisco Avenue crossing. A crew will be tearing up and removing concrete to pour new concrete.

It’s recommended for people to use marked detour route while the trail is under construction.

According to the city’s website, the trail will be widened to 15 feet and the work is expected to be completed this winter.

The project is funded by a Recreational Trails Program grant.

To learn about current and future paved trail projects, visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/pavedtrails.