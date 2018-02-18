Tickets On Sale For ‘A Night In The Caribbean’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Gregory Kistler Treatment Center is hosting the 16th annual "A Night in the Caribbean." It's a fun-filled night for a great cause.

5NEWS Anchor Laura Simon sits down with Aaron Lee and Tracy Gibson from the Kistler Center to talk about the upcoming fundraiser.

This year it's taking place at the Double Tree in downtown Fort Smith. A Night in the Carribean will be held on Saturday, March 10.

Tickets are $75 each. Corporate tables are available that seat eight, and half-corporate tables are available that seat four.

All proceeds will be used for operational support and therapy services for children.

Reserve your ticket by calling the Kister Center at (479)-785-4677.

