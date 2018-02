Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The world-renowned Concordia Choir is coming to Fort Smith, thanks in part to a local church.

The First United Methodist Church is hosting the choir on Tuesday, February 27th.

5NEWS Anchor Laura Simon sat down with Dave and Dwonne Cogswell to talk about the upcoming event.

Tickets are available through the church office, Newton's Jewelers, or online at concordiatickets.com.