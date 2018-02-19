× Wrongfully Terminated Fort Smith Officer Is Rejoining The Force

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An officer who was wrongfully terminated will rejoin the police force.

Officer Lindsey Herring with the Fort Smith Police Department will return to work Tuesday (Feb. 20). The Civil Service Commission found Monday (Feb. 19) that Herring wasn’t properly terminated.

She suffered a stroke during May 2017. Doctors told her only 10 percent of people survive the type of stroke she sustained.

Herring took time off on the Family Medical Leave Act status, which covers qualified employees up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave with no threat of job loss. She was subsequently terminated after those 12 weeks.

Chip Sexton who is chairman of the Civil Service Commission said although Herring is returning to work tomorrow, she won’t be on patrol until March 1.