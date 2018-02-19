× Arkansas Hog Farm Ordered To Remove Manure In Watershed

HARRISON (AP) — The owners of a hog farm in the Buffalo National River watershed in northern Arkansas are being ordered to clean up manure and develop a plan to manage the waste, but not to sell their hogs.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Monday that a judge is giving Sanders Farm near Western Grove until March 15 to comply with the order.The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality had sought to order the farm to clean up the manure and sell its pigs because manure was washing into a creek that empties into the Buffalo National River.

The newspaper reports the department did not respond to a request for comment.

Farm owners Pat and Starlinda Sanders said problems began last year when they couldn’t sell their pigs because they were sick, and the number of hogs grew from 2,400 to 3,300.