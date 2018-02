Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The head Hog discusses the four game win streak, what went right against Texas A&M and how big Tuesday's game with Kentucky is. Anderson also talks about the recent play of Daniel Gafford and his SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

Daryl Macon & Jaylen Barford also comment on the play of CJ Jones & the bench, plus what these last few home games mean to the seniors. Arkansas takes on Kentucky at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Bud Walton Arena. The game is on ESPN.