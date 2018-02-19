× Boil Order Issued For Southwest Madison County

ELKINS (KFSM) — A precautionary boil order was issued Monday (Feb. 19) for about 200 people in southwest Madison County after a water line was replaced, according to the Mount Olive Water Association.

Residents in Crosses, Delaney, Patrick, Combs and Brashears should boil water for three minutes before consuming, according to Ray Eaton, association manager.

Eaton said the boil order will last until the water is tested and cleared by the state health department.

He said health officials won’t be able to test the water until Tuesday (Feb. 20) since state offices are closed for Presidents Day.

Eaton said anyone with questions can call the association at 479-643-2324.