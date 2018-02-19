× Carson Shaddy Named SEC Player Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After leading Arkansas on an opening weekend offensive tear, senior Carson Shaddy was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday.

The senior hit .571 (4-7) with nine RBI in the sweep of Bucknell. Shaddy also scored three times and had three extra base hits including two home runs.

With four walks and eleven total bases, the Fayetteville native ranks second on the team with an on base percentage of .750. Shaddy is tied for second in the country with two home runs through his first three games.

Shaddy’s four RBI on opening day were the most for a Razorback since 2005.

Arkansas (3-0) travels to San Diego for the Tony Gwynn Classic. The Hogs open the tournament with Arizona (3-0) at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.