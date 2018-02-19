WATCH: Day-By-Day Rainfall Expectations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of rain is heading our way and these systems will line-up over Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma for most of this week. The following displays which days we expect the most rain, along with forecasted totals.

With an event like this and forecasting rain for the next several days in advance, the 5NEWS Weather Team will continually process the latest information to update totals. Grand totals vary greatly because neighborhoods that pick up on some of the heavier embedded thunderstorms this week will received much more water. Everyone is expected to pick up a decent amount of rain nevertheless.

Some localized flooding is possible. The ground isn't the best at soaking in this much water this time of the year.

-Matt