Fergie Blasted For ‘Awful’ Rendition Of National Anthem

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Fergie delivered a sultry performance of the National Anthem at the star-studded NBA All-Star Game, taking many by surprise.
The Black Eye Peas singer delivered a jazz-inspired rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 67th edition of the NBA All-Star Game at L.A.’s Staples Center Sunday night.
Cameras captured celebrities and players smiling or chuckling – instead of enjoying the country’s anthem.
The rendition took Fergie more than two-minutes to sing.
Charles Barkley joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie’s performance, while Shaquille O’Neal called her rendition “different” and “sexy.”
Here’s a look at some of the social media reaction: