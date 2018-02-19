× Gafford Earns Third SEC Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– For the third time this season Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford has been named SEC Freshman Of The Week, the league office announced Monday. Gafford joins Bobby Portis and Patrick Beverly as the only three Razorbacks to win the honor three times.

Gafford was key in both games this past week. At Ole Miss, he recorded a team-high 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go along with six rebounds. Against No. 21 Texas A&M, Gafford shot 7-of-8 from the floor for 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.

Next, Gafford and Arkansas (19-8, 8-6) host Kentucky (18-9, 7-7) Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena. According to the Arkansas Athletic department the game is already sold out.