× Mercy Celebrates Therapy Services Renovation

ROOGERS (KFSM) — Mercy plans a blessing and ribbon cutting cutting Wednesday (Feb. 21) to celebrate the quadrupling of space at Mercy Therapy Services.

The event will be at 1011 S. Horsebarn Rd. in Rogers at 11:00 a.m.

Mercy Therapy Services houses 11 providers, including six physical therapists who can help with surgery, injury or illness.

Mercy’s group of skilled therapists working a three locations include 17 physical therapists, 12 physical assistants, two occupational therapists and three speech therapists.

The space was renovated to add new treatment areas and equipment, wide-open exercise spaces and curtained treatment rooms for individualized therapy.

Future plans for Mercy Therapy Services on Horsebarn Road include adding occupational therapists and speech therapists but are available at the Bella Vista and Bentonville locations in the mean time.