Nikolas Cruz, Florida School Shooting Suspect, May Not Go To Future Court Hearings, Lawyer Says

Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz appeared in court for a hearing Monday afternoon. After the hearing, one of his attorneys said Monday’s appearance may be his last going forward.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following last week’s deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Monday’s hearing lasted only a few minutes and focused on how much of the case should be sealed and defense attorneys’ access to their client.

After the hearing, Executive Chief Public Defender Gordon Weekes told reporters the hearing was scheduled inadvertently and shouldn’t have been on the docket, CBS News’ Alex Pena reports.