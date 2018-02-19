× Police: Gun-Wielding Pastor Helped Rob Sunday School Teacher

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS News) –– Police say a gun-wielding Ohio pastor and two family members have robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church. The Blade newspaper reports St. Paul’s AME pastor Anthony Morris, along with his wife, Zelda Morris, and 19-year-old daughter Kamali Morris have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police said 39-year-old Nickema Turner, of Maumee, was in her class teaching over the weekend when the teen grabbed her by the hair.

Zelda Morris punched Turner in her face, police said, and the pastor then threw Turner to the ground. Police said Zelda Morris dumped out Turner’s purse and took items including two prescription bottles, a stun gun and a cellphone.

The pastor allegedly held a gun on Turner, who was treated at the scene.

No attorneys are listed for the married couple in court records.