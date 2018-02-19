Police: Man With Hatchet Threatens Church Bus Full Of Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARK (KFSM) -- An Ozark man is facing charges after threatening kids on a church bus with a hatchet, according to police.

The pastor of Truth Tabernacle said David Lindley, 59, walked in front of the bus at the intersection of 11th and School Street and wouldn't let it pass.

Police said Lindley was carrying a hatchet and a knife. He was later found in the basement of a nearby residence and taken into custody, according to police. Police were able to find the hatchet, but were unable to locate the knife.

The pastor said the children range in age from 4 to their early teens. He said Lindley never got on the bus or made physical contact with any passengers.

Police said Lindley appeared to be under the influence of something. He has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine in the past, but it is unclear why he was threatening the church bus passengers, according to police.

"I just can't believe it would be happening here in Ozark, but I guess it's getting to be like other places," Ozark resident Willa Hawkins said.

Lindley is now facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of minors.