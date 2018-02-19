× Police Say Fayetteville Man Stabbed Man, Took Him To Hospital

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was arrested Saturday (Feb. 17) after allegedly stabbing a man after an argument and then taking him to the hospital, according to Fayetteville police.

Marcell Guevara, 40, was arrested in connection with first-degree battery, a Class B felony.

A woman who was with Guevara and the victim said the men were drinking early Saturday morning at a home on Boxley Avenue when the victim started arguing with another woman, according to an arrest report.

She said the victim left the house but he got into another argument outside with Guevara. She said Guevara came back in the house and said the victim fell on a glass table and hurt himself, according to the report.

The woman said she and Guevara put the victim in Guevara’s Cadillac and took him to Washington Regional Medical Center, where staff noted the man had several wounds and was bleeding profusely.

The victim told hospital staff he’d been stabbed, but he was sedated before police arrived, according to the report.

Police declined to released the victim’s name. His condition wasn’t immediately known Monday (Feb. 19).

Police went to Guevara’s home on Boxley avenue, where they found a Cadillac and saw blood stains on the windows and in the backseat.

Police arrested Guevara when he left his home about 8:50 a.m. Police said he was wearing clothing described by the woman who accompined the victim to the hospital.

Guevara was released Sunday (Feb. 18) from the Washington County Detention Center. He has a hearing set for March 14 in Washington County Circuit Court.