If you're looking for an excuse to skip cleaning the house, you've got some science to back you up.

Regular exposure to cleaning products could significantly affect lung function, as much as smoking a pack of cigarettes per day.

That's according to a new study out of Norway.

The study of 6,000 people also found women appeared to be more badly affected than men. Experts said people should keep their homes well ventilated and use liquid cleaners instead of sprays.