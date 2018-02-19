× River Valley Coaching Legend Carl Ramsey Announces Retirement

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM)– University of the Ozarks Head Women’s Basketball Coach Carl Ramsey announced his retirement Monday. He is currently in his ninth season coaching at the Ozarks, but Ramsey is a staple in the River Valley coaching community and has spent nearly 40 years coaching in the area.

A graduate of Ozarks, Ramsey spent 29 years at Lamar High School prior to Ozarks. At Lamar, he posted a 660-227 (.744%) overall record. Eight of his teams went to the state tournament, with his 1988 and 1991 squads winning state championships He will finish out the academic year at Ozarks.

“It is difficult to put into words the positive impact he has had on the countless lives of young people during his career,” said Athletics Director Jimmy Clark. “He has always been a first class coach. He truly cared about the success of his athletes on and off the court. The entire Ramsey family has been a tremendous blessing to this University. He and Kathy have been great ambassadors for the school. They will be missed and we wish them the best in retirement.”

“The timing was right to make the decision,” said Ramsey. “No matter when I left it would be difficult. It was tough to leave the players and team. I don’t remember individual games, but I’ll always remember the individuals.”

“I love the university,” he said. “It gave me my education and it gave me a chance to do what I love all these years. I met Kathy there and my kids attended Ozarks. I am thankful for the support of Kathy, Keaton and Kelsey all these years.”

Ramsey will finish out the academic year at Ozarks.