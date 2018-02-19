Tuesday Is Last Day For Local Town To Be On National Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) -- A public vote will decide whether downtown Siloam Springs is featured on Hulu's third season of "The Small Business Revolution", and tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 20) is the final day to vote.

Voting will end at 8 o'clock sharp.

The town is in the Top 5 for Hulu's show, 'Small Business Revolution'. If the town wins, it businesses would be revamped and money would be brought back into Siloam Springs and Northwest Arkansas.

The businesses in downtown Siloam Springs would divide $500,000 to help revamp. Marketing experts who work with the show will coach the business owners how to build up their companies.

Business owner Keith Rutledge said, "They train you in skills with your social media and they also help you with infrastructure problems that you might have. You know how you can make your building better."

The renovations in that town are thought to bring in more tourism in the area, which will expand profits to surrounding towns.

Anyone wanting to vote may do so, here.