× Van Buren Family Asks For Help Finding Stolen Antique Car

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A family is asking for help finding a stolen antique car that has been a part of their family for decades.

Brand new locks and no trespassing signs now cover a home on South 26th Street after a 1941 Chevrolet Business Coupe was stolen. The car belonged to Erin Linkens’s grandparents before they died.

“You know, you’ll never get a lot of things back and this was theirs. I’ve been trying to help my mother and my uncle just getting the word out,” Linkens said.

After nearby construction ended and trees were taken down, the family noticed the car was gone.

“Once the trees were cleared out, there were a lot of antique cars and things like that that were my grandparents that became exposed behind the house,” Likens said.

The family said the car wasn’t easy for the thieves to take.

“They had to cut trees back, pull those out… either chain it or put it on something with a wench and pull it out of there and wench it onto a trailer. It was something that would`ve taken hours and lots of preparation,” Linkens explained.

A reward is now being offered for information leading to the Chevrolet’s return.

The family tells 5NEWS they are overwhelmed from the support from the community and the tips they’re receiving on social media. Likens said they’re hoping all of those will lead to them finding the car.

An antique truck that was also kept in the backyard was pulled out to possibly be taken.

If you have any information or know where the antique car may be, contact River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME or the Van Buren Police Department.

To view the original Facebook post, click here.