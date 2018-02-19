WATCH: Several Rounds of Rain Moving In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers will continue across the area on Monday and likely expend in coverage from the southwest to northeast. While no severe weather is anticipated, it's likely we'll hear some thunder with the stronger storms.

Late on Monday evening, another large area of rain will develop in Texas and move to the northeast into our area by Tuesday morning. Rain will be heavy at times and likely cause slower than usual traffic to work or school on Tuesday morning.

5NEWS Meteorologist, Joe Pennington will have the latest on the radar as he tracks the storms starting at 4:30am on 5NEWS.

-Garrett