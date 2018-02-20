× Bomb Threat Investigated At Waldron Tyson Plant

WALDRON (KFSM) — Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores said a bomb threat was investigated at the Tyson Plant Tuesday (Feb. 20).

Shores said an unknown suspect threatened to bomb the Tyson Plant. Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Waldron Police Department searched the entire plant, and found nothing to support the claim.

Worth Sparkman with Tyson also said nothing was found. Sparkman said that third-shift employees of the plant will resume work duties. Duties resumed less than three hours after the threat was initially reported.

Investigators will trace the origin of the call.