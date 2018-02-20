× Coheed And Cambria & Taking Back Sunday To Perform At Walmart AMP

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday will bring their summer tour to the Walmart AMP.

The bands will perform Tuesday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. with special guest The Story So Far. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.

Prices will range from $29.50 to $59.50. Lawn tickets will be available at the same time with a discounted ticket price of $22.50 with the “LAWN 4-PACK.”