Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A Fort Smith mom is speaking out about the dangers of distracted driving after her son sustained life-threatening injuries.

Thomas Northrup was reportedly hit by a truck Jan. 24 while crossing a crosswalk on his way to school.

Tonight on 5NEWS at 10 Jackye Northrup will discuss what her family has been through and how their lives have been changed forever.