× Fort Smith Shooting Suspect In Court

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Charges have been formally filed against one of the suspects accused of being involved in a shooting at a Fort Smith motel.

Noah Bell, 19, is facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated robbery. He was arrested on a warrant Feb. 20.

Bell is in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.

He is set to appear in court again Feb, 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Ethan Meagley, 37, died at River Valley Inn on Towson Avenue after being shot in his chest.

Charles Ross, 27, was also arrested in connection with the shooting. His court date is set for another day. Christopher Neil Walker, 34, is wanted in connection with the matter.