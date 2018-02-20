Fort Smith To Build A New Bike And Skate Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A new bike and skate park will be built in downtown Fort Smith next to Riverfront Park.

The Board of Directors meeting will be Tuesday evening (Feb. 20) at 6:00 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center to make another decision to move forward with construction which is open to anyone.

City leaders first need to approve the contract with American Ramp Company who have raised 600 thousand dollars that will go towards the design and construction of the bike and skate park and the skating equipment.

Construction is set to start right away with the project expected to be open in May on Memorial Day weekend.

Fort Smith has already put in 200 thousand dollars for the land and a little more than 460 thousand dollars for parking, lighting, and landscape.

The city will own the park which will be built next to U.S. Marshal's Museum.