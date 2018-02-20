Gov. Hutchinson Attends Rogers Public Schools Science & Technology Career Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS ( KFSM) -- In celebration of National Career and Technical Education Month, schools in Rogers have teamed for a career fair to promote jobs and training opportunities in the school and community.

Rogers High Sophomore Kaylee McCoy said, "I think I'm definitely going to look a little more into into the technical side of things."

The fair focused on engaging students in growing technological fields focusing in engineering, coding and medical sciences.

McCoy and her father toured the fair booth-by-booth, gathered informative pamphlets, and gained a new understanding of all the opportunities available in their community,

"Shes in the 10th grade now... so we are going to have to decide college or something," McCoy's father said.

Governor Asa Hutchinson promotes Arkansas's computer science initiative is a top priority for students because he says it's vital for the sates economy.

"We have more than 6,000 students across the state taking computer coding. This gives us the opportunity to bring technology companies into Arkansas," Hutchinson said.