Governor Hopes NAFTA Changes Are Minor, Doesn’t See Cuba Expansion In 2018

JONESBORO (KFSM) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson met with Vice-President Mike Pence, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and other lawmakers about a month ago to ensure the U.S. will remain in the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

“The United States should not pull out of NAFTA,” Hutchinson said Monday (Feb. 19) at the Arkansas Rice annual meeting in Jonesboro.

“I have growing confidence this administration understands we can’t pull out of NAFTA.”

President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from the agreement, but Hutchinson said it would be a mistake.

