Heavy Rain Expected During Your Evening Commute

This massive cold front is SLOWLY making its way through NW Arkansas, and will push into the River Valley later Tuesday Night. Futurecast shows the rounds of heavy rain soaking the entire area pretty much the rest of Tuesday.

Rainfall totals through midnight:

This major cold front is keeping warmer, rain-filled air over Arkansas.

It will start to cool our temperatures tonight and for Wednesday AM. There is a SLIGHT chance for some freezing rain to develop in parts of Northwest Arkansas. Here's the catch: With all the water that will be falling in our region, it will be hard to freeze. It's like the difference between freezing a puddle and freezing a pool. It's hard to freeze a pool. The worst of the freezing rain should stay just west of the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line.

The temperature should rise up above freezing again by the late morning on Wednesday with more rounds of rain expected.

-Matt