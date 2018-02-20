× Jackson Local Schools In Ohio On Lockdown After Student Shoots Himself

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Ohio’s Stark County were on lockdown Tuesday after a student shot himself, CBS Cleveland affiliate WOIO reports. The 7th-grader shot himself at Jackson Memorial Middle School on Tuesday morning, according to Jackson Township police.

The boy’s condition wasn’t immediately known. Police did not say if the shooting was intentional or an accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.