× Macon’s 26 Points Not Enough To Stop Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Senior Daryl Macon dropped a game-high 26 points against Kentucky, but it wasn’t enough as the Razorbacks fell to the Wildcats 87-72 in front of a sold out crowd at Bud Walton Arena Tuesday night. The Razorbacks drop to 19-9 overall and 8-6 in SEC play.The win is the sixth straight over the Razorbacks for the Wildcats.

Once again the seniors led the way for the Hogs. Daryl Macon finished with a 50 percent effort from the floor and was 4-for-9 from three-point territory.It was the ninth time in the last 10 games Macon has scored 20 or more points. Anton Beard was behind him posting 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Jaylen Barford, who came in averaging nearly 20 points per game, was held to just 12 total points.

Kentucky’s Kevin Knox scored 23 points against the Hogs and he was one of five players to finish in double figures for the Wildcats. Kentucky which shot 46.3 percent in the win and overcame an early 11-point deficit. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points for the Wildcats.

“Kentucky came in and defended in the second half,” said Mike Anderson. “They rebounded, especially on the offensive boards, and we didn’t make shots.We’ll move on to the next game. I know we’re a very good basketball team. We had a game tonight where we didn’t play as well as we’ve been playing.”

Next the Razorbacks hi the road to play Alabama on Saturday.