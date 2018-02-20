Two Of Arkansas’s Longest Married Couples Are Local

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — Two of the longest married couples in the state are local.

Thell and Margie Ellison of Natural Dam have been married for 76 years. They were married June 24, 1941.

ND and Anna Mae Edwards of Alma have been married for 75 years. They were married Oct. 24, 1942.

The couples were invited to Little Rock to the state’s governor’s mansion for a dessert reception with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and his wife, Susan.

The Arkansas Family Council annually selects the state’s longest married couples.

This year, the longest married couple is I.B. and Ima Jewel Williams of Biscoe. The two have been married for 80 years. They wed Sept. 4, 1937. I.B. is 99 and Ima is 94. The two met at church in Bayou Meto, Ark. It’s said that I.B. would pull Ima’s hair during church services.

Other couples live in Batesville, Berryville, Greenbrier, Heber Springs, Hot Springs, North Little Rock and White Hall. They’ve all been married for at least 75 years.