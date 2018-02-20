× WATCH: Heavy Rain Likely Today; Flood Watch In Effect

Heavy rain will become widespread throughout the morning into the afternoon as a slow moving cold front moves into the area. 1-3 inches of rain will be possible through this evening.

Temperatures are also likely to fall across Northwest Arkansas by the afternoon, from the 60s into the 50s then the 40s.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Rain forecast through early Wednesday afternoon:

Flood Watch in effect till Wednesday for the entire area: