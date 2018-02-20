× Winter Weather Advisories For Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Benton, Washington, and Madison counties.

This is in effect from 9PM Tuesday until 6AM Wednesday.

As temperatures drop Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, there will be a brief chance for some sleet/freezing rain to mix in for parts of Northwest Arkansas. Most of the accumulating wintry weather will be north and west of the I-44 corridor where there is deeper cold air. Temperatures will probably not be below freezing long enough to cause much ice accumulation in Arkansas, but bridges and overpasses may get slick.

Temperatures should warm back above freezing Wednesday midday, which will eliminate wintry weather chances.

-5NEWS Weather Team