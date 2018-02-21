× Arkansas QB Cole Kelley Pleads Guilty To DWI

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley must complete an alcohol safety class and pay $720 in fines and court costs after pleading guilty Wednesday (Feb. 21) in Fayetteville District Court to driving while intoxicated.

Judge William A. Storey also sentenced Kelley to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended. Kelley received credit for one day served in the Washington County Detention Center.

Kelley, 20, was arrested about 4 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2017, after Fayetteville police saw him driving erratically on Wedington Drive, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Kelley refused a breathalyzer test, telling police his parents told him not to provide a sample for a test unless he was required to do so.

Kelley wasn’t asked to walk or run by police due to a brace he was wearing on his right foot, according to the report. Police noted that Kelley’s eyes were red and watery.

Kelley agreed to provide a urine sample after being booked into the jail. He posted a $935 bond later that morning.

Kelley was suspended indefinitely on Nov. 13 by then-head coach Bret Bielema. The suspension was lifted Nov. 20.

Kelley, a redshirt freshman, appeared in nine games for the Razorbacks in 2017, completing 87 of 151 passes for 1,038 yards, 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

A spokesman for the University of Arkansas didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.