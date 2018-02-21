City Of Fayetteville Approves Plans For New Mountain Biking Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville's city council votes in favor of a new 228 acre trail system in the heart of the city.

Mayor, Lioneld Jordan approves, "This is a big win for all of us."

With help from the Walton Family Foundation, the 3-million dollar project will turn a forest area into a multi-use trail system for mountain bikers, hikers, and runners. Its what some are calling a mountain biking haven.

"This new park is going to bring opportunities for different kinds of use that we just don't have in Fayetteville right now." said Nickel Potter at Phat Tire bike shop.

Those new opportunities include national and regional biking competitions for children and adults.

City officials believe the project is reflect of the cities core values, "Fayetteville's a community thats very promoted on, promoting a very healthy and active lifestyle".