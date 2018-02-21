Crawford County Crews Prepare For Second Round Of Possible Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Several bridges within the northern part of the Crawford County were shut down Tuesday night (Feb. 21) due to flooding.

A bridge on highway 282 had to be shut down almost immediately after it started to flood.

On Wednesday ( Feb.22), crew spent the day opening roads back up and cleaning debris out of the previous flooded areas.

"That's been mainly the issue is to get our roads back open and safe for emergency vehicles to travel on," said Brad Thomas, Crawford County emergency manager.

Thomas said road crews will be on standby for the next rain event that may cause problems and wants to warn drivers to watch out for flooded areas.

"In events like this, flash flooding is going to be the problem. Don't put yourself at risk it only takes a few inches to wash you off the road," Thomas said.