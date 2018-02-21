× Huntsville: Bus Crashes Underwater

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — A school bus converted for private use was reported underwater with its lights still on, according to police.

The owners got stuck on a low water bridge near Witter area, police say.

No one was on board when the bus was found underwater, according to Madison County Sherriff’s Department.

No injuries were reported and passengers were later found safely in Huntsville.

Huntsville Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Shinn, Lieutenant Clark and firefighter Nathan Keck return from searching the bus for victims.

The family was located in town after calling friends to come get them, according to police.