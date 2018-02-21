× NWACC Cancels Evening Classes

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Northwest Arkansas Community College has canceled evening classes with the threat of freezing rain in Benton County.

The college sent out an alert about 4:24 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 21) that it “will close all locations at 5 p.m. today.”

Scattered rain showers are expected across the area with temperatures above freezing across the Greater Fort Smith area and below freezing in Northwest Arkansas.

Any ice accumulations are expected to be light in Benton County but could create slick spots (again) on bridges and overpasses.