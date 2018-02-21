× Prairie Grove: Man Arrested After High-Speed Car Chase

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A man is arrested after a multi-city high-speed car chase that ended in a crash in Fayetteville, according to police.

Police say the chase began Wednesday morning (Feb. 21) just after midnight when police tried to pull over a man for speeding in a Ford black pickup on Highway 62 near Little Elm Rd.

The suspect led police on a chase through Farmington into Fayetteville.

The driver tried to make a U-turn in front of an oncoming car and the chase ended when the suspect drive into a residential area crashing into a mailbox on Camelia Lane, according to police.

The 26-year-old suspect surrendered after to police after his back tire went flat, police say.

The Farmington Police Department, Fayetteville Police Department and Washington County Sherriff’s Office assisted with the case that lasted under 11 minutes, according to police.

Police say the suspect is not from the Prairie Grove area.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor of the incident and the name of the suspect has not been released.