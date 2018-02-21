× Prairie Grove Police: Student Facing Charges After Writing Threat On Dry Erase Board

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A Prairie Grove student is facing a felony charge after writing a threat on a school dry erase board, according to police.

Police say that a teacher had written out the week’s agenda on a dry erase board. A student secretly wrote “everyone will die” in the Thursday agenda space.

After an investigation, the student was given a felony charge of first-degree terroristic threatening. Police said that they believe the incident was a joke done in poor judgment by the student. They said the student is aware of the seriousness of his actions.

Police said rumors began to spread and false information has been shared between students and parents. There have been no other threats or incidents at any Prairie Grove schools, according to police.