Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered rain showers continue across the area with temperatures above freezing across the Greater Fort Smith area and below freezing in NW Arkansas.

Any ice accumulations are expected to be light in Benton County but could create slick spots (again) on bridges and overpasses.

Most rain will be out of the area by midnight with cloudy skies containing into Thursday and yet another round of rain arriving on Thursday night with stillĀ more rain on Friday into Saturday.

-Garrett