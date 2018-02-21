× Student Offers Ice Cream Money To Grief-Stricken Teacher

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (KFSM) — An emotional Facebook post is going viral after a student offered her ice cream money to help a teacher with his father-in-law’s funeral expenses.

Price Lawrence was teaching when he said his students could tell something was off. When they asked why he wasn’t acting normal, he explained that is wife’s father had died the previous weekend and he was worried about her.

While standing at the door during dismissal, one little girl put something in his hand.

“This is for your wife,” she said. “I know it was real expensive when my daddy died and I don’t really want ice cream today anyways.”

She placed in his hand 75 cents and a note that read, “Mrs. Lawrence, I’m sorry.”

“I wish the world would pay more attention to children,” Lawrence said. “We could learn a lot from them.”

The Facebook post has been shared nearly 144,000 times.