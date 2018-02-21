× SWEPCO Seeks Approval For $4.5 Billion Wind Catcher Project

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Energy provider Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), along with staff of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, the Arkansas attorney general and Walmart Inc., have asked the commission to approve the proposed Wind Catcher Energy Connection project under terms of a settlement agreement.

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), SWEPCO announced the agreement in its request for approval of the $4.5 billion project that includes the purchase of a 2,000-megawatt wind farm under construction in the Oklahoma Panhandle and construction of a 360-mile transmission line to Tulsa, where the existing electrical grid would deliver wind energy to customers.

SWEPCO, a subsidiary of Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric Power, would own 70% of the project, and its sister company, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, would own 30%. SWEPCO Arkansas is investing $607 million into the project

