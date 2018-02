Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next areas of rain has arrived and will continue until around midnight.

Freezing rain has been observed in NW Arkansas and slick bridges and overpasses are likely in the evening hours across NW Arkansas.

Elsewhere, temperatures are above freezing with only a cold rain expected for the Fort Smith area and most locations in Eastern Oklahoma.

Additional rain is likely on Thursday; however, temperatures above freezing should prevent traffic issues.

-Garrett